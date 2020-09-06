WALKLET, Roberta A. "Bobbie" Age 97, of Brookville, died on Wed. September 2, 2020, at Spring Hill Singing Woods in Clayton following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis & Wilma Purnhagen; by a son, Bill Walklet & by her husband, Don Walklet; by a brother, Louis Purnhagen & sister, Mary Jane Albrecht. She was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps during WWII, and she spent many years as a kindergarten teacher before retiring in 1983 as a guidance counselor with Brookville Local Schools. She enjoyed being part of the Inter-Denominational Bible Study in Brookville for many years. Bobbie is survived by daughters, Donna (Steve) Whisler, Debby Hobbs & Betsy (Jim) Wilson; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Sally DeVilbiss & Nancy Dunnier and numerous other relatives and friends. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

