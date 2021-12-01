WALLACE, Janice I.



80, of Springfield, passed away at Springfield Regional on Monday morning, November 29, 2021. She was born in Springfield on October 18, 1941, the daughter of the late Darrell D. and Ada L. (Aldridge) Wallace. Janice



retired as an R.N. and supervisor from Mercy Medical Center, where she worked for many years. She was a life-long



member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She loved watching Notre Dame football and the



Cincinnati Reds (Heaven help you if you interrupted the game). She is survived by nieces, Debbie (Gary) Baker and Lisa (Bobby) Miller; great-nieces and nephews, Frank (Faith) Baker, David Baker (fiance', Taylor Hamblin), Brandon Miller, Jonathon Miller, and Ashley Miller (fiance', Anthony Trout); great-great nieces and nephews, Asher, Waylon, Alex, Xavier, Sophia, and Lacey; many cousins; and special friend, Edith Connell. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia "Pat" (Frank) Davis. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday in St. Joseph Church. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. You may express condolences to the family at



www.littetonandrue.com



