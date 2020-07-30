Breaking News

Obituaries

WALLACE, Jimmy W. 62, of St. Paris, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born December 10, 1957, in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Betty Sue Wallace. He is survived by his wife, Paula Wallace; a son, Kyle (Christin) Wallace; five sisters, Diana Reece, Theresa Davis, Belinda Wallace, Lisa Wallace & Missy Martin; mother-in-law, Patty Collins; sisters-in-law, Pamela Warman & Tina King; special friend, Toni Parks; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by a sister & brother-in-law, Linda (Wayne) Conley. Visitation will be 12-1 PM Monday, August 3, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio with funeral services at 1 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com

