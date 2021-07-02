WALLACE,



Linda Shumate



61, of Madison Township, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Middletown on July 17, 1959. Linda is survived by her son, David (Danielle) Cole; four grandchildren, Kaiden Ruppert, Kallie Ruppert, Olivia Cole and



Lillian Cole; father, Richard Shumate; sister, Carolyn (Doug) Semenick; and four nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lillian (Jacobs) Shumate. Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.) with Chaplain Phil Abbott officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12:00 noon - 1:00 pm at the



funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and



Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to ViaQuest Hospice, 525 Metro Place North, Suite 300, Dublin, Ohio 43017. Please sign the guestbook at



