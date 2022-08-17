WALLACE, Robert

WALLACE, Sr.,



Robert Allen Wallace Sr., 78, of Springfield, passed away August 13, 2022, in Springfield Reginal Medical Center. He was born May 5, 1944, in Hillsboro, Ohio, the son of Elbert and Iva (Lewis) Wallace. Mr. Wallace enjoyed country music, playing in his guitar and spending time with his loving family. He had been employed at Taggart Concrete. Survivors include three children; Robert Wallace Jr., Karen Hughes and Sharon Wallace, eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, one bother; Bill (Kathy) Wallace and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife; Betty Jean Wallace, daughter; Crystal Wallace, grandson; Joshua Slone, brothers; Donald, Dale, Howard and Leonard Wallace and his parents. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00PM, Saturday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 5:00PM. Condolences may be made at www.jkzfh.com.

