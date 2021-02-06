WALLACE, Sonny Ray



Age 81, Franklin, Ohio, passed away, January 20, 2021, at



Miami Valley Hospital. He was born July 27, 1940, to Ray and Virgie (Ford) Wallace in Dover, Tennessee. He was an entrepreneur and people person at heart, running numerous popular restaurants, most notably Sonny's Restaurant in Franklin, Ohio. He also served in the U.S. Army (Vietnam) from 1966 to 1968. Sonny was a loving father and grandfather. He is



survived by his children, Mindy Kaye Wallace of East Thetford, VT, and Larry Duane (Linda) Wallace of Hamilton, Ohio; grandchildren, Sadie Shelton, Grace Shelton, Jaymes Wallace, Jennifer Wallace, Ray Wallace, Samantha Hickman, and



Matthew Lyttle; great-grandchildren, Hailee Brown, Eva



Wallace, Emma Wallace, Ellie Wallace. He is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Duane, and Thomas. Private services and burial will be held at Dayton National Cemetery with military honors.

