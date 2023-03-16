Wallingford, Doris "Jean"



WALLINGFORD, Doris "Jean", age 93, of Centerville, OH, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on Saturday, March 11, 2023. After high school, Jean went to work at Delco Products for 37 years during which she received her LPN and practiced nursing for 5 years. A longtime member of Polk Grove United Church of Christ, she will be deeply missed by her faith community. A visitation will take place 9-11AM on Saturday, March 18 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Funeral service will be held at Polk Grove United Church of Christ, 9190 Frederick Pk, Dayton 45414 on Saturday, March 18 at 12:30PM. Burial at David's Cemetery. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.

