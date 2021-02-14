WALLINGSFORD, Sondra

X

WALLINGSFORD (LeFever), Sondra "Sandy"

SONDRA LeFEVER "SANDY" WALLINGSFORD, 81, of Springfield, passed away in her home with her family after a short health issue. Sandy was born on May 8, 1939, in Springfield. She was a graduate of Springfield High School and attended Wittenberg University. She

was retired from International

Harvester and Public Employees. She retired from International Harvester to raise her children and then worked as a teacher's aide at New Carlisle Elementary. She later worked at the Department of Human Services. Sandy enjoyed golfing with the ladies at Northwood Hills Country Club and loved

vacationing in Maggie Valley, NC. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, A.K. "Wally" Wallingsford; daughters, Hilary Ferguson (Robert) Salyer of Lexington, KY, Jennifer

Anderson of Springfield, and Heidi Rudibaugh of Columbus; grandsons, Roland Salyer, Duncan Salyer, Nathan Salyer and Seth Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert LeFever and Mary (McCaughey) Halk and one brother, Robert "Rocky" LeFever of Dayton. A special thanks is extended by Sandy's family to Hospice of the Miami Valley, Steve Hackett, Steve Harkins, Steve and Joan Grieser and Carla Todd. A celebration of Sandy's life will be held at a later date for her family and friends. The LITTLETON AND RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving her family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.




