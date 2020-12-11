WALLS, Lisa Adeline



Age 70 of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, December 8, surrounded by her family.



Born October 5, 1950, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Tony and Margery Ferlet. Survived by her children Lorin (Ernie) Collins, Kelly Price, Shannon Price Kilburn, John (Tiffany) Price, Cecilia Walls and Christopher (Amanda) Walls, grandchildren Kyle, Kaitlyn, Krystan, Jesse, Lucas, Henry, Calista, Wren, Alex, Bash, Aiden and Solomon. She was a true disciple of God through her ministry to family, friends, and the community serving those in need. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 2pm until 5pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 3520 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, Ohio. In memoriam donations can be made to your local family service or food pantry.

