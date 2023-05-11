Walters, Edward



Edward Walters, age 68, of Germantown, OH and formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at his daughter's home in Eaton, OH. He was born December 11, 1954 in Dayton, OH. Edward enjoyed spending time with his wife Karen; making crafts and gardening; playing his guitar and singing (especially in the shower). He retired from Middletown City Schools. He was preceded in death by his father Edward Walters; mother Hazel (Strange) Frazier; wife Karen Walters; granddaughter Kailea Walters; and sister Shirley Frazier. He is survived by his son Jesse (Jennifer) Walters of Gatlinburg, TN; daughter Lindsey (Josh) Roberts of Eaton, OH; son Jacob Walters of Germantown, OH; grandchildren Sam Walters and Blake Walters; and special family friends Scott and Candy Schenck. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 11:00 am until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon at the Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.

