Walters, Eileen Arrowood



Eileen Arrowood Walters, 76, of Belton, SC, passed away on Sunday November 26, 2023, at her home.



Born on September 25, 1947, in Middletown, OH, she was the daughter of the late James Garfield Arrowood and Pearl Jane Arrowood. She was retired, a beloved nanny, an avid roller skater and instructor.



She is survived by her daughters: Angie Brackney (Bill) and Casey Wallace (Steve); sisters: Joyce Kelley and Wonda Malsbury; grandchildren: Seth Moon, Ethan Moon (Ashley), Elizabeth Wallace, and Buzz Wallace; great-grandchildren: Savannah Moon, Logun Moon, and Saylor Moon.



In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by 6 sisters and 4 brothers.



The funeral will be held at Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel on Thursday November 30, 2023, at 1:30pm officiated by Tony Hagood with burial to follow at Greenville Memorial Gardens 7784 Augusta Rd. Piedmont, SC 29673 at 3pm.



Visitation will be held prior to the service at Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel on Thursday November 30, 2023, from 12:30pm to 1:30pm.



The family will be at home.



Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.



Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel, Anderson, SC is assisting the family.



