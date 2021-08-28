WALTERS, Fleeta Mae



Fleeta Mae Walters, age 85, of Kettering, passed away August 24, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on June 8, 1936, in Morgan County, KY, to the late Calvin and Nola (May)



Bailey. In addition to her parents, Fleeta was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Valerie Walters; sisters, Bernice Robinson and Mavis Bailey; brothers, James and Michael



Bailey.



She is survived by her son, James Walters; daughter, Victoria (Steve) Gribler; grandchildren, Amber (Kevin) Rutledge, Aryn (Nick) Wright and Jordan Walters; sisters, Hazel Mullins, Helen Johnson, Lynn Rose and Linda (Pete) Smith; brothers, Roy



(Maria) Bailey and Scott (Patty) Bailey; sister-in-law, Bonnie Bailey and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



Fleeta was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved and adored her furry baby, Coco. Fleeta was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed her morning coffee while making her calls and talking to family on the phone.



Family will receive guests from 12:00 - 1:00 PM on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 1 PM. Interment will



follow the service at Bellbrook Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Dayton, in Fleeta's memory.



