WALTERS, Gregory

1 hour ago

WALTERS, Gregory J.

68, of Piqua, passed away at 4:12 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Upper Valley

Medical Center.

A Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with the service to follow at 3 pm.



Funeral Home Information

Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home

333 W. High St.

Piqua, OH

45356

http://www.jamiesonandyannucci.com/

