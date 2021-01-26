WALTERS, Kenneth



Robert "Jerry"



Kenneth Robert "Jerry" Walters, age 78, passed away on January 15, 2021. He was born on January 20, 1942, to



Oscar B. and Ethel M. (Hall) Walters. He was preceded in death by his stepmother,



Nellie S. Walters, brothers



David O. Walters and Raymond J. Walters, and stepbrothers



Toby Green and Phillip Green. He is survived by his brothers Charles C. Walters and James D. Walters, stepbrother James E. Green, half-sister Christine



Walters, and half-brothers Stephen Walters, Orville Walters and Lowell Walters.



He was a polio survivor and spent much of his early life at Orient State Institute in Washington Courthouse, Ohio where he received physical therapy and early education. But he was always positive and rarely had a complaint about his life. He liked to shop and be among people. He loved John Wayne and The Three Stooges movies. In the late 1980s, Kenneth came under the care and oversight of the Hamilton County Developmental Disabilities Services (HCDDS) who, in cooperation with LADD, Inc., provided life-skills training allowing him to live an independent life. Later in his life HCDDS, along with Benchmark Services, provided support to Kenneth, allowing him to remain independent and active in his community.



A graveside service will be held at Bear Creek Hillgrove Cemetery, 172 N. Union Road, Dayton, Ohio 45417, on January 29, 2021, at 2:00 pm. Service attendees are asked to wear



personal protective equipment (mask/gloves) and maintain



social distancing. His family asks that, in lieu of flowers, you make a donation to the Muscular Dystrophy Association,



161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or at



https://mda.donordrive.com Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

