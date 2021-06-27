WALTERS, PAULA

WALTERS (Heil), Paula Marie



Age 50, passed away June 19, 2021. She was born September 6, 1970, in Dayton, Ohio. Paula was preceded in death by her father, Norbert Heil. Paula is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Gary Lee Walters, Jr. They were together for 35 years and married for 25 of those years. She is also survived by her prides and joy, her sons: Jake Lee and Dylan Adam;



mother, Connie Lee Heil; brother, Todd Heil; her loving puppy, Mocha; many other family members and friends. Paula was employed with the Berry Company for 26 years. She was



currently employed with Mad River Local Transportation.



Paula was an amazing woman who lived her best life. She was a proud mother who gave up everything to give her sons what they needed and wanted. Her family and friends meant the world to her. She and Gary enjoyed their annual vacation to Las Vegas, where she finally purchased her first Louis



Vuitton purses. Paula will be remembered for her amazing



organizational skills, her beautiful smile and for her happiness and love for life. A celebration of life with her family and friends will take place from 5-8 pm on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. Contributions may be made in Paula's memory to her favorite charity, St. Jude's Children Hospital. To share a memory of Paula or leave a special message for her family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com