WALTERS, Theresa

Age 58, of Northridge, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021. Theresa was born in Webster County, West Virginia, on February 21, 1963. She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Ison. Theresa is survived by her loving husband, Charles Walters; children, Charles E. Walters and Ashley (Allyn)



Palmer; grandchildren, Jayden and Scarlett Palmer; mother, Mary Ison; sister, Trenna Ison; brother, Greg (Robin) Ison;



nieces, Nicki and Mallory; best friends, Doug and Paula; and many other relatives in West Virginia, and Kentucky.



