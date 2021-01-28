WALTON,



Charles Thomas



Charles Thomas Walton, 69, of Middletown, passed away on January 24, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born June 10, 1951, the son of



Robert Walton, Sr. and Bette (Riddell) Walton. Charles was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed traveling. Charles proudly served as Middletown Police Officer for 30 years, retiring on June 26, 1999. After retiring, he continued to work at the Middletown Municipal Court. He is preceded in death by his parents. Charles is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carol Walton; sons, Eric (Cathy) Walton, Danny (Amy) Lucas; daughters, Gail (Buck) Ezsol, Dee Rossi; 7 grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Walton, Jr. Visitation will be 11:00-1:00 pm on Tuesday,



February 2, 2021, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Lamar Ferrell officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit



www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.

