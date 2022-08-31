dayton-daily-news logo
X

WALTON, Mitzi

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WALTON, Mitzi

Age 89, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on August 28, 2022. She was born to the late Della and Oscar Armitage in Salt Lick, Kentucky, on February 11, 1933. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Roy Walton. Mitzi is survived by her children Lesley Walton and Terry Walton; grandchildren Brandon (Heather) Walton, and MacKenzie (Sydney) Battle; great-grandchildren Brett, Riley, and Sydney III. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Mitzi to Macular Degeneration Foundation, https://macular-degeneration-foundation.snwbll.com/giving-portal.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
SHANK, Edward
2
Butcher, Rita
3
Ferguson, Helen
4
LINDSEY, Barbara
5
HAAS, Barry
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top