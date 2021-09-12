WALTON, Roy H.



Age 92, of Dayton, passed away September 10, 2021. He was born August 17, 1929. Roy retired from Sheffield/Bendix after many years of service. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed playing softball as a younger man. Roy is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mitzi (Armitage) Walton; children, Lesley Walton, Terry Walton; grandchildren, Brandon (Heather) Walton, Mackenzie (Sydney) Battle; great-grandchildren, Brett, Riley, and Sydney III. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vitas Hospice in Roy's memory. Private service in care of



Newcomer Kettering. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for Roy's family.

