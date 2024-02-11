Walton-White, Terri



Terri L. White, 61, of Kettering, passed away on January 9, 2024. Born Terri Lynn Walton to Archie and Earileen (Mclemore) Walton on February 25, 1962 in Dayton, OH. Terri graduated from Jefferson High School in 1980. After her education, she started her career and embarked on a successful path to provide for her family. She retired from the VAMC in 1995. Terri had a larger than life personality. She enjoyed dancing and good music. She was a social butterfly with plenty of style and sass to go around. Terri was not one to mince words and would tell it with a hint of comedic flair. Terri was a vibrant and vivacious individual who unapologetically lived life on her own terms. Terri was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Richard Everett, Clarence Everett, Archie Ford, and Robert Maiden Jr.; her son Travis White, and her granddaughter Amaira Lynn Long. Terri is survived by her husband, Rickey White, and their children: Rickie, Tanaia, and Terrence White; stepson Quincy Singleton. She also leaves behind her sister, Teresa Fomby, and brother, James Walton. Terri's legacy is also survived by granddaughters: Rickiah White, Myla Long, Genyesis Page, and Rylynn White. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, relatives and friends. At Terri's request, there will be no funeral service. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her, and her spirit will live on through the stories and memories shared. A memorial gathering to be held at a later date.



