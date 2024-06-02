WARD, Donna L.



DONNA L. WARD, age 94, of Westerville and formerly of Urbana, passed away on May 22, 2024 at Inniswood Village. She was born in Urbana, Ohio on February 13, 1930, the daughter of Alston and Pauline (Detwiler) Pickrell. Donna was a graduate of Central State University, earning her Bachelor of Science in Education and Registered Nurse Degrees. She worked at Springfield City Hospital, later Community Hospital as a Lead Nurse. Donna was a faithful member of the Westville United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed volunteering in many different groups and comforting others through the work of her Lord. In her free time, Donna also enjoyed cooking, golf, tennis, knitting and decorating her home for all seasons. Above all, Donna was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and cherished every moment spent with her family. Donna leaves behind her grandchildren, Adam (Miranda) Montemarano, Rachael Montemarano, Angela Montemarano, Andrew Ward and Audrey Ward; great-grandchildren, Luke, Alec (Allie), Russell (Grace), Ava, Toby, Frank, Miles, Madelyn, Kilee, Theo, Ella and Wesley, along with a great-great granddaughter, Maria. Donna is also survived by her sister, Phyllis Ann Parshall. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, G. "Ned" Ward; daughter, Susan Montemarano and a son, Michael Ward. Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 from 10:30-11:30am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, 830 NORTH LIMESTONE ST., SPRINGFIELD. A celebration of Donna's life will follow at 11:30am with entombment to follow in the Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in appreciation of her caregivers at Inniswood Village in Westerville: https://gofund.me/0ed34686. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





