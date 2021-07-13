WARD, Emma Shirley



Emma Shirley Ward, age 82, of Middletown, OH, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 10, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was born on March 5, 1939, in



Lancaster, KY, to the late John H. and Mary Smith.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of over 50 years, Leroy Lewis; sons, Donald and John Lewis; step-son, Marshall Ward; sisters, Hazel, Tilda, and Eva; and brothers, Carlos, Joe, and Bill.



She is survived by her loving husband, Harry Ward; son, Ronnie (Kathy) Lewis; daughters, Connie Lindon, Bonnie Mays; Mary (Scott) Abner; Melissa "Boo" Lewis, Shannon Abner; step-children, John (Jeannie) Ward, Curt (Becky) Ward, Clint (Barb) Ward, Donna Ward; and 14 grandchildren, 35



great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren.



The family will receive guests on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 11:30-1:30, at The Dixie Highway Christian Center, 5287 S.



Dixie Hwy., Franklin, OH, 45005. A Funeral service will follow beginning at 1:30, officiated by Pastor Dave Bowling. Burial will take place at Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin, OH.



