WARD, Janice



Age 69, of Port Orange, FL, formerly of West Carrollton, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Halifax Medical Center in Port Orange, FL. Janice was born August 4, 1951, to the late Elmer and Virgie Parker. She was retired from General Motors Truck and Bus. Janice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Steve Ward; son, Stevie Sexton; brother, Wayne Parker; sisters, Sue Satterfield and Darlene Akers. She is survived by her daughter, Candy Sexton of Port Orange, FL; grandchildren, Cody Sizer and Garrett Sexton and special friends, Sherrie Shutts Fischer, Linda Jones and Glenda Beam. Graveside funeral services will be Monday, April 5, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton with Pastor Wayne Woody officiating. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

