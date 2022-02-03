WARD, Marilyn L.



88, of Miamisburg, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at River Oaks Alzheimer's Care Center.



She was born December 16, 1933, in Crestline, Ohio, the daughter of Weston and Mabel (Shomo) Lambert.



Marilyn was a 1951 graduate of Crestline High School where she was crowned Homecoming Queen. She was also a graduate of The Ohio State University and worked for over 40 years as a dental hygienist. She was an ordained elder, deacon, and active member of Central Presbyterian Church in West Carrollton. Marilyn thoroughly enjoyed boating and camping; but her true love was spending time with her family.



She is survived by her children, Barry (Tammy) Ward of Miamisburg and Brent (Diane) Ward of Hermitage, PA; grandchildren, Zach Ward, Amy (Dan) Ott, Brandon Ward (Marissa Works), Hailey Larkin (Tyler Burke); great-granddaughters,



Riley Jo Larkin and Parker Layne Burke; siblings, Bill (Donna) Lambert of Marion, OH, and Ruth Ellen (Roger) Swan of



Babcock Ranch, FL; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; and her loving husband Allan R. Ward.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 – 4 PM on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 4 PM with Rev. Cliff Haddox officiating. Private



family burial will be held at a later date at Miami Valley



Memory Gardens, Centerville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 6077 Far Hills Ave. #117, Dayton, Ohio 45449. Personal condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Marilyn's online memorial at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com