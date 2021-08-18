WARD, Milton

WARD, Jr.,



Milton Andrew



Age 59, of Centerville, OH, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Thursday, August 19, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. (Mask Required). Live stream service at 11 am. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/

