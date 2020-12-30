WARD, Shane



Age 49 of Dayton, passed away December 28, 2020. He was born May 8, 1971, in Dayton, Ohio. Shane was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Ward; and grandmother, Mary Bond. Shane is survived by his wife of 18 years, Christine Ward; children: Bradley Ward, Bradey Ward and Brandi Ledford (Michael); grandchildren: Tyler, Amelia and Keilie Ledford; sisters-in-law: Tonya Welch and Brittney Schreiber (Roy Outcalt); nieces and nephews: Dillon Welch, Courtney Placke (Matt Hutchinson), Logan Placke; great-nephew,



Carson; great-niece, Maicee; aunt, Jackie Fox (John); and



cousin, Amanda Fox (Robert). Shane was an employee with the City of Dayton. He loved playing golf and organized a city golf league. Shane enjoyed traveling with his family and his favorite places were the beach and the mountains. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Shane was loved by many and will be missed. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral



service will begin at 12:00 pm. To share a memory of Shane or leave a special message for his family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com