WARD, Susan



Age 73 of Beavercreek, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Lucille Stambaugh and sister Shirley Nelson. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Steve Ward; daughters



Nichole (Ryan) Thomas and Jennifer (Rob) Kriegbaum; grandchildren Cabe Thomas, Natalie Kriegbaum, Briley Thomas and Abigail Kriegbaum; sisters Nancy (Terry) Jackson, Paula



Phillippi and Jackie (Dennis) Rhoades; sister-in-law Cathy



(Terry) Campbell and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd.



