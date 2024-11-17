Ward, Thomas



Thomas Gerard Ward, born on November 19, 1969, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away on November 12, 2024. Tom was the cherished son of Mary Louise Ward and the late Jack Bogan Ward.



Tom was the father of two sons, Ethan Joseph and Grant Michael, whom he shared with his former wife, Melissa Kolacki Ward. In addition to his sons, Tom is survived by his mother, his brother, James Michael Ward (Margaret), and Melissa. Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/12075551 for service information.



