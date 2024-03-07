Ward, William Edward

Ward IV, William Edward



Ward IV "Billy" William Edward



November 15th, 1963-March 5th, 2024, Billy Ward passed away peacefully at Miami Valley Hospital ICU after a 17-year long journey of health complications. He is preceded in death by his mother, Emilee (Couch) Ward who was killed in a car accident when Billy was just 4 years old on Wednesday November 6th, 1968. Billy suffered a traumatic brain injury in the accident. Despite the physical challenges that he faced he lived to raise a family in Verona, Ohio in the 90's and earned an honest living working as a dump truck driver for many years. Billy moved to Florida in 2002 with his High School sweetheart and then wife, Amy Ward in pursuit of a life in a place he called "paradise". He enjoyed his life there fishing and spending time on the beach while still driving his dump truck. Things took a drastic change in August of 2006 when Billy suffered a severe stroke that left him with no use of his left side. He spent the next 17 years depending on the help of others to aid him in whatever he needed. He lived 13 years total in New Lebanon Care and Rehabilitation Center in New Lebanon, Ohio and 3 years at Brookhaven in Brookville, Ohio where over the years he was blessed by the many hands and hearts that helped him more than he could ever say. He was so very appreciative for every single one, and he expressed this to them without ceasing. Even though his life in the nursing home facilities was not ideal by any means he still found joy in watching movies, eating snacks and drinking Mt. Dew by the boatload. He loved pizza with anchovies and always asked the nurse staff if they would like to have some. To which they nearly always replied with their faces screwed up "No, thank you, William" Billy is also preceded in death by his brother John-Mark Ward in 2017 and his stepmother Janet (Burns) Ward in 2018. Surviving Billy is his father, William Edward Ward III; one daughter (his favorite daughter) Melinda "Mindy" Marie (Zach) Music of Brookville, Ohio and one son (his favorite son) William "Eddie" (Ashley) Edward Ward V of Lewis Center, Ohio. Six grandchildren, Caden, William "Liam", Cameron, Cohen, Collin, Emma; brother, Robby Ward and numerous other family members and friends. His daughter Mindy wants to thank the facilities and staff members, hospital staff and anyone who ever took the time out of their lives to visit her dad over the years. Funeral service will be on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 12 p.m. at Gilbert Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Rd. Brookville, OH. After the service we will be processing to Arlington Cemetery for the graveside service. In lieu of flowers Billy's family would like for you to donate in his name to a charity of your choice.



