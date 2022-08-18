WARDELL, John W.



(TSgt, USAF, Retired)



Age 85, of Dayton, passed away August 10, 2022. Masonic service 6 pm Sunday, August 21, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service 11 am Monday, August 22, at Mt. Moriah M. B. Church, 301 Mia Ave.; will also be live streamed. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. (Mask Required). Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/

