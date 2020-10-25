WARE, Janie



Age 80, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Funeral



service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Blessed Rock, 17 Whitmore Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Pastor Emanuel Scoroggins officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment:



Jefferson View Cemetery.



