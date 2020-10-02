WARE, Tyrone Let the memory of Tyrone be with us forever. 59 years old, born on November 27, 1960, passed away on September 26, 2020. Funeral service will be held Monday, October 5, 2020, at Harvest Grove Baptist Church, 3323 Highview Hills Road, Dayton, OH 45417. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm with service to follow at 2:00 pm. Mask are required for both.

