WARNER, James Walter



Age 83 of Tipp City, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, in his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Tipp City on June 23, 1937, to Ralph W. and Margery (Fry) Warner. He retired from A.O. Smith



after 41 years and tended bar at the Tipp City VFW for many years. He loved to hunt and fish.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary (Scott) Warner; son James (Rosey May) Warner; grandchildren Tim (Carla) Bish, Ashley Warner, Sarah (Dillon) Minster, Anna (Rob) Treloar and Jim Warner; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother Richard (Sara) Warner.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Katrina Lynn Bish.



Per his wishes, James will be cremated and there will be a celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in James' memory to Heartland Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd., Suite 320, Kettering, Ohio 45429. Condolences may be made to the family at



