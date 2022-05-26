WARNER, Jimmy "Red"



80, of Camden, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Hospice of Butler /Warren County in Middletown, Ohio.



Jimmy was born in Middletown, Ohio, to Alfred and Mae Warner on December 8, 1941. He went to school in Middletown. He worked as a truck driver for 35 years.



Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Mae Warner, a sister Dorothy Irvin, a brother David Warner, and a sister Virginia Dare Warner and brother Fred Allen Warner who both died in infancy.



Jimmy is survived by 3 sons, Jim (Melissa) Warner of Trenton, Ohio, Alfred Warner of Middletown, Ohio, Brian (Sherry) Warner of Middletown, Ohio, and 2 daughters, Mary (Tim) Campbell of Middletown, Ohio, and Christina Kuhn of



Trenton, Ohio, 2 sisters, Karen (Javier) Nevarez of East



Dubuque, Illinois, and Robbin (Donald) Smith of Oracle,



Arizona, 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and



numerous nieces and nephews including 3 special nieces, Dee Dee Pierce of Middletown, Ohio, Jana Joyner of Franklin, Ohio, and Kandice Nevarez of Dubuque, Iowa.



A private funeral service will be held for the family and interment will be at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, Ohio.



The family of Jimmy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice of Butler and Warren County.

