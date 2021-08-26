WARNER, Kurtis L. "Kurt"



Age 57 of Englewood, passed away July 22, 2021, at his residence. Born on October 12, 1963, in Dayton, Ohio. Kurt worked as an Auditor at Meijer Distribution Center for more than 30 years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family and puppy. He was The Nebraska Cornhuskers biggest fan. Kurt was also a member of the National Rifle Association (NRA). He is survived by his son: Justin L. Schondelmyer, mother and step-father: Bev (Schutte) and



Larry Krapp, brothers: Shane M. Warner, Brian C. Warner, step-sisters: Michelle (Jason) Fults, Stephanie Hughes, step-brother: Danny Hughes, niece: Jacqueline (Nathan Neitman) Stemple, one great-nephew on the way, step-nephew and niece: Noah and Isabel Fults, along with numerous family members and close friends who will miss him dearly. Kurt was preceded in death by his father: Harold L. Warner. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held for Kurt at 1:00 pm, Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Kindred Funeral Home, (400



Union Blvd., Englewood, Ohio 45322) with Reverend Jay McMillen officiating. If you are attending, the family requests that you please wear a mask. Inurnment will take place at



Arlington Cemetery in Brookville at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton to support Kurt's love for animals. Online condolences may be made to the family at



