WARREN, Jr.,



Charles Preston



Age 31, of Dayton, departed this life on Friday, August 6, 2021. Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021, at All Nations Bible Fellowship, 3805 Kings Highway, with Pastor Jimmy Mann, officiating. Services entrusted to Pryor Funeral Home, 2520 Shiloh Springs, Trotwood, Ohio.