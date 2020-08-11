WARREN, Debra

WARREN (Mullins), Debra D. 61, of Fruitland Park, FL passed away peacefully July 21, 2020. Born January 16, 1959 in Dayton, OH, to Virgil and Florence Mullins (Ponder). 1977 graduate of Northmont HS. Worked with Motion Ind. and Buckeye Trails Girl Scout Council. A wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who would give anything for others. Survived by husband of 36 years, Alan Warren (Fruitland Park, FL); daughter, Rachel and Pete Jones (Brecksville, OH); and grandsons Jasper Jones, Adam J. Warren and Sawyer Jones; many extended family and friends. Preceded in death by her son, Adam D. Warren (August, 2014). Memorial gathering to be held Saturday, November 28th, 2020 in Fruitland Park, Florida.

