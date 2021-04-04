WARREN, Ellen P.



76, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away April 2, 2021. She was born November 10, 1944, in West Union, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward & Nellie Whitt. Ellen dedicated her life to her family and her Real Estate career, which spanned 36 years, working all of her career in the New Carlisle area, where she was loved and respected by all. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Ronald



Warren; daughters, Teresa Flora, Lawrenceburg, TN, Jennifer (Nathan) Warren-Brentlinger, Springfield; sons, David (Karen) Cain, New Carlisle, Matthew (Debbie) Warren, Springfield,



Kevin (Ashley) Warren, Springfield; 11 grandchildren; brother, Larry Whitt, Xenia; sister, Judy Smith, South Solon; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Harley Whitt & Eddie Whitt and a sister, Janice Meshefski. Visitation will be at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, on Tuesday April 6, from 5-8 pm and Wednesday, from 12-1pm, with funeral services following at 1 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Vale Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.



