WARREN, Forest

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WARREN, Jr.,

Forest Henry

84, of Springfield, passed away January 1, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born April 18, 1937, in Springfield, the son of Forest Henry and Juanita (McKee) Warren Sr. He enjoyed fishing and metal detecting. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and was retired from William Bailey. Survivors include three children; Forest Eugene Warren, Teresa Warren and Billy (Starr) Warren, grandchildren; Ryan (Abigail) Warren, Jessica Warren, Cody Warren, Priscilla Warren-Moss (Ryan Moss),

Jerry, Amanda, Floyd, Russell, Kevin, Brandi, Walter, and

Crystal Sumner, several great grandchildren, siblings; Evelyn (Jack) Fowler and Joyce (Bob) Harber, Sr. and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister; Sandy Rickard, his previous spouse; Ann Taylor and his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Wednesday, in Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor Mary Beth Cheeseman officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30 until the time of the services. Burial will follow. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


