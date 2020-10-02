WARREN, Robert P. "Bob" Robert P. "Bob" Warren, 88, of Springfield, passed away September 30, 2020, at Wooded Glen. He was born in Springfield on June 30, 1932. Bob was retired from Navistar and he served the community as an EMT. He had been a member of Harmony Methodist Church. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Clark County Sportsman's Club, where he enjoyed skeet shooting. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed taking yearly fishing trips to Canada. Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 63 years, Sandra (Baugh) Warren; special great-nephew, Riley Blair; and many other nieces, nephews, and additional family members. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Warren. Visitation will be held from 3-5 pm Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday in the funeral home with Bob's brother-in-law, John Baugh, officiating. It is requested that face masks be worn. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

