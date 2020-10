WASHINGTON, Frederick M. "Fred the Boss DJ"



Passed away on October 18, 2020, at the age of 78. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the



Donald Jordan Memorial



Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike. There will be a walk through visitation from 10 am-12 pm with a private family service beginning at 12 pm. Please share condolences with the family at www.donaldjordanmc.com.