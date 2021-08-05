WASHINGTON, Nichole

dayton-daily-news logo
47, of Dayton, OH, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021. She was born on August 25, 1973, to the late parents John Washington and Lula Cobbins. She was a graduate of Colonel White H.S. c/o 92. Services will be held at Mt. Olivet COGIC on August 7, 2021, 920 S. Euclid Ave., Dayton, OH 45417. The family will welcome guests at 10am until the services begin at 11am. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online

