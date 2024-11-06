Washington, Ronald



Ronald M. Washington, age 89, passed away on October 31, 2024. He is survived by his daughter Emmanuelle Beth Yisrael; step-daughter Lolita Simmons (Gregory); two step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Friday, November 8, 2024 at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 2299 University Blvd. Hamilton, OH 45015. The family will receive friends from 10am until time of service 11am. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.



