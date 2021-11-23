WASKOM, Linda K.



57, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and to be reunited with her loved ones in heaven, especially her daddy; James Mullins and niece; Michele Knight. She leaves behind a legacy of love and those to cherish her memory; her husband; Phil Waskom, her daughter; Cheyanna Nicole Propst (Phil Smith), her son; Paul Waskom (Taylor McClorey), her mother; Betty P. (Diffendal) Mullins, sister; Pat and Wayne Sexton, brother; James and Janice Mullins,



brother; Mark Mullins, sister; Angel and Charlie Anthony, mother-in-law; Beulah Waskom, brothers-in-law; Troy, Joe and Mike, sister-in-law; Gay and many nieces, nephews,



cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, friends and her beloved dog; Abbey. Linda cherished each and every one with a pure heart of love, she is already deeply missed. Linda attended the Message of Hope Ministries. She retired from Honda in 2019 with 11 years of service where she made lots of friends. She worked at Ranco before that. Linda enjoyed going with her sister-in-law Janice to monthly gospel dinner concerts at Der Dutchman. She also enjoyed crocheting in which she would donate 2 afghans at each concert that she donated for door prizes. The most important decision Linda ever made in her life was excepting Jesus into her heart and life. Linda had compassion for all those hurting including animals. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 8:00PM with Pastor Rick Smith officiating.



Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

