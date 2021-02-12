WATERS, Samuel



Age 88, of Tipp City, passed away on February 7, 2021. He was born in Rome, Georgia, on June 18, 1932, the son of the late Samuel and Emma Waters. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Diane Waters and Linda Barnes;



son, Bruce Waters; stepsons,



Fred Reynolds and Ronald



Reynolds; and sister, Martha Hargrove. Sam is survived by his beloved wife, Mabel



Waters; children, Marla (J.B.) Bynum and Kerwin Waters; and sister, Louvenia Waites. He retired from DMHA and General Motors. He was a member of First Wesleyan Church. Services will be held privately for the family, due to COVID-19. To share a memory of Sam with the family, please visit



