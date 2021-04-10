WATHEN, Jennifer Ann



Jennifer Ann Wathen, age 32 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 5th, 2021. Jennifer was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on June 9th, 1988. Jennifer loved spending time with family, especially her kids and her two nieces. She



also enjoyed taking care of her grandfather, cooking and



making memories with her



family and friends. Jennifer's love and sense of humor will never be forgotten. Jennifer is



survived by her four children, Jeremiah, Jordan, Jasmine,



Jocelyn; her mother, Debbie Wathen; her sister, Jessica (Mike) Wathen; her nieces, Lily and Briella; her nephew, Gavin; her grandfather, Winslow Collins; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jennifer was preceded in death by her



father James Wathen, Sr.; her brother James Wathen, Jr.; her grandparents Wilma Collins and John and Jewel Wathen.



Visitation will be held at the THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4 Fairfield, Ohio, on Monday, April 12, 2021, from 1:00PM until the time of funeral at 2:00PM with Pastor Timothy McKnight officiating. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

