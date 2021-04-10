X

WATHEN, Jennifer

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

WATHEN, Jennifer Ann

Jennifer Ann Wathen, age 32 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 5th, 2021. Jennifer was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on June 9th, 1988. Jennifer loved spending time with family, especially her kids and her two nieces. She

also enjoyed taking care of her grandfather, cooking and

making memories with her

family and friends. Jennifer's love and sense of humor will never be forgotten. Jennifer is

survived by her four children, Jeremiah, Jordan, Jasmine,

Jocelyn; her mother, Debbie Wathen; her sister, Jessica (Mike) Wathen; her nieces, Lily and Briella; her nephew, Gavin; her grandfather, Winslow Collins; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jennifer was preceded in death by her

father James Wathen, Sr.; her brother James Wathen, Jr.; her grandparents Wilma Collins and John and Jewel Wathen.

Visitation will be held at the THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4 Fairfield, Ohio, on Monday, April 12, 2021, from 1:00PM until the time of funeral at 2:00PM with Pastor Timothy McKnight officiating. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.