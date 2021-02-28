WATKINS, Billy J.



Passed away on February 24, 2021. He was born on September 1, 1932, to the late Daniel Watkins and Dorothy Allen Watkins in Otto, Indiana. The family later moved to New Washington, Indiana. Billy graduated from New Washington High School and served 4 years with the U.S. Air Force. He married his grade school sweetheart, Frances Newman Watkins, on



December 28, 1952. Billy is preceded by his parents; wife; daughter, Teresa L. Watkins and brother, James Watkins. He is survived by daughter, Connie (David) Weaver of Cape Coral, Florida; daughter, Sandy (Craig) Scanlon of Centerville, Ohio; grandson, Daniel T. Stephens of Kennesaw, Georgia; granddaughter, Michelle M. Scanlon of Gardena, California; grandson, Benjamin (Christina) Scanlon, and great-granddaughter, Autumn A. Scanlon all of Jacksonville, Florida, and niece Kylie Watkins Smith of Littleton, Colorado. Billy has donated his body to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University, therefore the family will not be holding a



visitation. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Thanks to Heartland Hospice of Kettering who provided comforting care.

