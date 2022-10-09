dayton-daily-news logo
X

WATKINS, Debra

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WATKINS, Debra

Age 70, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, October 14, 2022, at Gateway Cathedral Church, 5501 Olive Road, Trotwood, Ohio 45426, with Bishop Ted Willis officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
FRANKS, Bruce
2
BOITSE, Josephine
3
GRIFFIN, Roger
4
DAVIS, Scottie
5
BELL, Velma
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top