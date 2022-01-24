WATKINS, Martha L.



72 of Middletown, passed away on January 19th at



Hospice of Butler and Warren County. She was born on July 14, 1949, in Middletown to Charles Edward and Josephine (Ferguson) Feltner. Lynn worked as an Account Clerk /Case Worker for the Butler County Dept. of Human



Services for over 16 years and was affiliated with Yankee Road Church of God and a member of AFSCME – American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Union and Eagles' Lodge # 3458. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Larry



Watkins; her sons, Greg Mitchell, Larry (Sue) Watkins Jr. and Johnny Watkins; Daughter, Mary Lynn (Jeff) Wood; Sisters, Kay Miller and Cathy Adkins; brothers, Charles Feltner, Robert Feltner and Sean (Lisa) Schroeder; 15 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren and best friends, Linda Bush, Sheila



Andre and Brooke Diedze. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, John Feltner. She was the Best Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend anyone could ever have. She will be missed by all, until we meet again in Heaven. I Love You My Darling. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 26th from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore



Funeral Home (Roosevelt Location) with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor David Zornes officiating. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.bakerstevensparramore.com.

