WATKINS, Nancy

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WATKINS, Nancy

Age 85, passed away on January 7, 2022. Visitation will be held Friday, January 14, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at The Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, (2155

Compton Rd. 45231- follow the blue line to the left once on the cemetery grounds). (Facial coverings required). Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM with burial to follow at

Arlington Memorial Gardens.

Funeral Home Information

Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home

2155 Compton Road

Cincinnati, OH

45231

